Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Leveraging the cloud — and the hybrid cloud — to enable real-time analytics has become a popular approach for many businesses today. This is because cloud services offer a lot in the way of flexibility, scalability, and potential cost savings. However, integrating data to support analytics from a variety of data types and sources can be challenging and impede the timeliness of these strategic initiatives.

Attend this webcast with IT Pro’s senior contributing editor Michael Otey to learn about some of the most important hybrid cloud considerations, including industry adoption, types of cloud analytics projects, key challenges and drivers, security requirements, and best practices for real-time data integration across on-prem and cloud to enable better business insights and competitive advantage.

Register Now!

If you have already registered, click here to access

Speakers:

Michael Otey is a senior contributing editor for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro and is president of TECA a technical writing, content creation, software-development and consulting company in Portland, Oregon. Michael is a former SQL Server Microsoft MVP and has written hundreds of technical articles and a dozen technical books. He frequently presents on technical webcasts and at IT/Dev Connections and other technical conferences.

Kevin Petrie is a Senior Director for Attunity. He has 20 years of experience in technology, with a focus on Big Data and the Cloud. He has held leadership roles with EMC and Symantec. Prior to receiving his MBA from Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, Kevin was a financial writer with TheStreet.com, analyzing the data networking and telecommunications industries. Kevin has a bachelor of arts degree from Bowdoin College.