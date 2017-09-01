Date: Thursday, September 28, 2017

Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

A DBA’s top priority is data protection, and thereby ensuring that users can access the applications and services they need when they need them. The foundation of a data protection strategy is backup. Today, there are ever-increasing sources of data and the need to back up virtualized SQL Server instances, but there is also an ever-shrinking backup window.

Attend this webinar with IT Pro’s senior contributing editor, Michael Otey, to learn about some of the challenges that you could face in your backup and disaster recovery efforts and how best to deal with them. He will discuss SQL Server’s backup and will talk about using SQL Server’s disaster recovery capabilities. Some of the areas Otey will cover include:

Understanding RPOs and RTOs

Using the 3-2-1 Rule of data protection

Understanding the SQL server backup types

Leveraging hybrid cloud backups

Using Log Shipping and AlwaysOn availability groups for DR

Using AlwaysOn availability groups with Azure

Join this session to make sure your databases are fully protected and that you can restore your mission-critical data and services in the event of site or server outage.

Subsequently, IDERA's Tep Chantra will demonstrate how to safely and efficiently backup databases, and instantly access data in backup files via several conventional and advanced recovery capabilities with IDERA SQL Safe Backup

Register Now!

If you have already registered, click here to access

Speakers:

Michael Otey, senior contributing editor for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro, is president of TECA, a software-development and consulting company in Portland, Oregon. Michael has covered the topic of virtualization extensively for Windows IT Pro, having written several features articles showing how to take advantage of virtualization in the enterprise as well as reviewing all of the major virtualization products. He also previously served as technical director for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro. Email him at mikeo@teca.com

Tep Chantra has worked in the IT industry for 10+ years taking on various roles such as Customer Support. His current role is the Product Manager for the SQL Doctor product at IDERA.