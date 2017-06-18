Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

The database is the core component for today’s business critical applications. And successfully managing database platforms is more complex and has more challenges than ever before. In the first part of this web seminar, IT Pro’s senior contributing editor Michael Otey will cover some of the top SQL Server management challenges and show you how to solve them. Attend this session to learn about topics critical to your success — such as troubleshooting performance, maximizing availability, coping with massive data growth, securing your sensitive data and managing local and hybrid cloud databases.

In the second part of this web seminar, IDERA’s Binh Chau will share tips to address inventory management challenges. As a SQL Server database administrator, you need a simple, efficient way to discover, document, and maintain your SQL Server environment as the organization grows. Even something as fundamental as which SQL Server deployments need to be brought up to date with the latest patches has become especially important with the recent ransom-ware attacks. But you can’t put the right patches in place if you don’t even know how many servers are in your environment! You need complete visibility of your SQL Server environment. Whether you want to discover unknown deployments, have inherited new systems, or just need to know the current status of all servers deployed, it’s important to have an easy way to inventory your entire environment and determine which SQL Servers need oversight and maintenance. Chau will explain how IDERA SQL Inventory Manager provides all the details you need for complete visibility and enables you to compile and review the information about your SQL Server environment, so that you can effectively manage your inventory.

Speakers:

Michael Otey, senior contributing editor for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro, is president of TECA, a software-development and consulting company in Portland, Oregon. Michael has covered the topic of virtualization extensively for Windows IT Pro, having written several features articles showing how to take advantage of virtualization in the enterprise as well as reviewing all of the major virtualization products. He also previously served as technical director for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro. Email him at mikeo@teca.com

Binh Chau is a Senior Product Manager at IDERA, working on SQL products. Her experience spans multiple areas across information technology: development, database design, and product development. She is interested in database security, usability, and smart design.