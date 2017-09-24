Learn how to start using PowerShell with this 347 page ebook. It covers almost any question you may have regarding PowerShell and its applications. This guide to learning PowerShell presents a wide range of topics which will leave you with an abundance of knowledge.

The covered topics are: The power console; interactive PowerShell; variables; arrays and hashtables; the PowerShell pipeline; working with objects; conditions; loops; functions; scripts; error handling; managing scope; text and regular expressions; XML; working with the file system; managing Windows