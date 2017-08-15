Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

You already know if your Active Directory (AD) goes, so do a lot of critical applications and services. And with the shift in IT to keep operations highly available, secure, and compliant, it’s essential, now more than ever, to ensure your AD is proactively free of issues.

So, what areas of AD should you be looking at (hint: it’s a lot more than just replication!), what problems should you be watching for, and what tools are available?

In this interactive webinar, join industry expert Nick Cavalancia from Techvangelism, and Michael Lebeau from Quest, as they discuss:

Why Worry: Establishing the need to keep AD healthy

Health Risks: The areas of AD susceptible to failure

Workout Routines: The proactive steps you can take to avoid outages, as well as the capabilities and limitations of available tools

Speakers:

Nick Cavalancia has nearly 20 years of enterprise IT experience, is an accomplished consultant, speaker, trainer, writer, and columnist and has achieved industry certifications including MCSE, MCT, Master CNE and Master CNI. He has authored, co-authored and contributed to over a dozen books on Microsoft technologies. Nick regularly speaks, writes and blogs for some of the most recognized tech companies today on a variety of topics. Follow Nick on Twitter @nickcavalancia or @Techvangelism.

Michael Lebeau is a Senior Systems Engineer with over 30 years of experience with Microsoft and Windows platforms and technologies.

In his current role at Quest Software, Michael acts as a leader for the Inside Engineering team, recommending solutions for accounts requiring management solutions for their Active Directory and Windows Server platforms. Other duties include training inside sales teams and developing training and marketing content.

Prior to joining Quest, Michael held several positions in startup software companies where the varied experiences from technical support, quality assurance, development and engineering rounded out a robust knowledge set in Windows Active Directory and Windows Server management practices. Michael holds a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from Texas State University School of Business Administration.