Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

SQL Server is a mission-critical component for the IT infrastructure at most companies. Hence, regular monitoring is essential in order to maintain optimal operations as well as to troubleshoot the different problems that might come up. Monitoring is the DBA’s early warning system. The basic goal of database monitoring is to alert the DBA to any abnormal conditions like sustained CPU utilization, security breaches, failed backups, or capacity problems. Successful monitoring can:

Provide better database performance

Improve availability

Quickly detect problems and failures

Predict storage requirements

However, today’s SQL Server environments can be complex and there are a number of different areas that the DBA needs to stay on top of. Join this session with industry expert and Penton’s senior contributing editor, Michael Otey, to learn about those areas. His presentation will include essential SQL Server metrics that you need to monitor performance, capacity utilization, security, backups and logs. He will also cover the importance of creating performance baselines for troubleshooting. He’ll end with covering some of the essential tools that you need to monitor the different SQL Server metrics.

Register Now!

If you have already registered, click here to access

Speaker:

Michael Otey, senior contributing editor for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro, is president of TECA, a software-development and consulting company in Portland, Oregon. Michael has covered the topic of virtualization extensively for Windows IT Pro, having written several features articles showing how to take advantage of virtualization in the enterprise as well as reviewing all of the major virtualization products. He also previously served as technical director for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro. Email him at mikeo@teca.com