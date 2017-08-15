Sponsored by:

Many organizations are adding SQL Server to their database environments. Whether you’re already juggling Oracle and SQL Server, or you’re anticipating a new SQL Server implementation, we’ve got the expert insight you need to manage additional new platforms like a pro.

Use the tips provided in this tech brief to master SQL Server in record time, save hours with powerful task automation, optimize SQL with a couple clicks, easily compare and sync SQL Server data and schemas, and increase your job security by becoming indispensable to your organization.