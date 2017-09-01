Date: Thursday, October 26, 2017

Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

The DBA may have many priorities, but performance is definitely way up there on top. No DBA can afford to ignore any issues, big or small, around performance. In the first part of this webcast, IT Pro’s senior contributing editor Michael Otey will show you how to troubleshoot some of the common SQL Server performance problems and will also showcase some of the recommended best practices for SQL Server performance. Some of the topics covered will include:

Identifying CPU, disk and memory bottlenecks

Using the wrong default configuration values

Handling Tempdb contention

Indexing mistakes

Identifying problem queries

Next, join industry expert Bill Ellis (insert title) as he demonstrates how IDERA Precise for .NET connects application transactions to SQL statements across the tightly coupled IIS / .NET / SQL Server stack. Bill will show you how to quickly isolate the cause of problems before they impair critical business processes. Attendees will learn how to correlate end-user transactions with their user sign-on IDs, URLs, application calls, databases, and storage devices. Bill will show how viewing the slowest executing service requests, SQL statements, and web services helps to separate the trees from the forest. Join this web seminar to learn how to identify class contention, report on exceptions thrown, and diagnose memory leaks as well as how to drill down to view application availability, average response time, number of invocations, and SLA compliance status.

Speakers:

Michael Otey, senior contributing editor for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro, is president of TECA, a software-development and consulting company in Portland, Oregon. Michael has covered the topic of virtualization extensively for Windows IT Pro, having written several features articles showing how to take advantage of virtualization in the enterprise as well as reviewing all of the major virtualization products. He also previously served as technical director for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro. Email him at mikeo@teca.com

Bill Ellis, System Engineer, works for IDERA and some of his favorite quotes are “time is the currency of performance” and “every significant business transaction interacts with the system of record”. While recognizing the importance of availability and backups, Bill is most motivated by optimization. Completing work faster via processing efficiency is intriguing. Bill has worked with the Precise solution set for several years. Most of all, he enjoys helping people.