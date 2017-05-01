Date: Thursday, June 22, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Capacity planning, especially when done for SQL Server, is not for the faint of heart. Storage and disk capacity are obvious, but when you want to right size your database(s) for a new SQL implementation or migration, there is a lot more than space to think about. Of course, sizing and future growth must be considered. In addition, we also have to consider design, configuration, and other important resources to ensure your new SQL Server is performing optimally.

Penton Tech contributing editor and industry expert Robert Pearl digs into what you need to equip yourself with – and how you need to plan – before you deploy your next SQL Server. This will include disk size, memory, I/O, indexes, transaction logs, file growth, current utilization stats, and more.

Subsequently, Mark Slavens from IDERA will discuss how to gather data concerning the current usage and growth trends of databases for capacity planning. In this session, you will view database capacity usage for data and logs; see database file statistics for available and used space for data and logs; review and compare metric and baseline statistics; identify fast-growing tables; predict future disk space, database, and table needs from growth forecasts. You will also see how to create custom usage and trend reports using any pre-defined and custom counters.

Robert Pearl is a 5-year SQL Server MVP and creator of the award-winning database and monitoring alert system, SQLCentric. He is the author of the HealthySQL- Comprehensive Guide to Healthy SQL Server Performance and the founder of Pearl Knowledge Solutions.

Mark Slavens has been supporting networks, applications and systems since he was discharged from the US Army in 1992. With over 25 years of experience, he has been involved in database management, network support, and development for various companies. Before Mark began with IDERA as a Sales Engineer over 9 years ago, he already loved how IDERA's products bring an extra level of analytics and intelligence to the table. Mark is now a Senior Sales Engineer with IDERA.