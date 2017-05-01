Date: Thursday, May 25, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Performance is always one of the DBA’s top priorities. The one thing that you know for certain is that if SQL Server isn’t performing up to the user’s expectations, you’ll hear about it. SQL Server is a complex system and there are a lot of factors that go into making it perform well and keeping it performing well. In this webcast, join Michael Otey, senior contributing editor at SQLServerPro, as he dives into some of the performance problems that a lot of SQL Server instances run into as well as the recommended industry best practices from Microsoft, MVPs and other database experts on how to handle them. Some of the main areas that he will cover include:

Keeping the wrong default configuration values

Monitoring SQL Server instances in Azure and AWS

Handling Tempdb contention

Indexing mistakes

Identifying problem queries

Dealing with CPXPACKET waits

Detecting SQL Server memory pressure

Subsequently, Tep Chantra from IDERA will discuss IDERA's powerful solution for performance tuning with expert commentations for SQL Server in the hybrid cloud. SQL Doctor retrieves all of the necessary information, analyzes the results, pinpoints potential problems, and determines the resolution in minutes rather than hours. SQL Doctor leverages proven industry best practices to analyze the performance and provide expert recommendations plus executable scripts. It targets SQL Server (on premise and cloud virtual machines), Azure SQL Database, and Amazon RDS. SQL Doctor makes daily tasks easier for novices and experts at performance tuning.

Speakers:

Michael Otey, senior contributing editor for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro, is president of TECA, a software-development and consulting company in Portland, Oregon. Michael has covered the topic of virtualization extensively for Windows IT Pro, having written several features articles showing how to take advantage of virtualization in the enterprise as well as reviewing all of the major virtualization products. He also previously served as technical director for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro. Email him at mikeo@teca.com

Tep Chantra has worked in the IT industry for 10+ years taking on various roles such as Customer Support. His current role is the Product Manager for the SQL Doctor product at IDERA.