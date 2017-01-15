Wednesday, March 15th at Noon ET

One of the DBA’s and database professional’s key responsibilities is to secure all the SQL Server instances that they manage. SQL Server has been rated the most secure enterprise database for the past seven years in a row, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Even so, great security doesn’t just happen. Every DBA knows that SQL Server security has its pain points and challenges. In this webcast, IT Pro’s senior contributing editor Michael Otey will drill down on some of the most common SQL Server security mistakes and vulnerabilities. You’ll learn about the importance of SQL Server database auditing for troubleshooting problems and investigating suspicious and potentially malicious activity. Following Michael Otey, IDERA’s Binh Chau will discuss IDERA SQL Server security tools and best practices that you can follow to ensure that your SQL Server databases are protected.

Michael Otey, senior contributing editor for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro, is president of TECA, a software-development and consulting company in Portland, Oregon. Michael has covered the topic of virtualization extensively for Windows IT Pro, having written several features articles showing how to take advantage of virtualization in the enterprise as well as reviewing all of the major virtualization products. He also previously served as technical director for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro. Email him at mikeo@teca.com

Binh Chau is a Senior Product Manager at IDERA, responsible for SQL products. Her experience spans multiple areas across information technology: development, database design, product development. She is interested in database security, usability, and smart design.