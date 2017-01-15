Advertisement
SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) includes a lot of features and capabilities that can help DBAs improve security, debug SQL code and identify potential locking issues, among other things. In this eBook, learn tips and techniques that utilize some of the capabilities available with SSMS that can help you enhance your productivity.
This e-book covers how to:
- Leverage debugging options and shortcuts.
- Identify potential problems of locking and blocking.
- Set up SQL Server security and permissions.