Today marks the end of the 2017 IT/Dev Connections in San Francisco. Over the course of the last 4 days we had almost 200 sessions covering topics encompassing a broad swath of products, services, and concepts across the information technology landscape. The event was comprised of six tracks covering Cloud and Data Center; Data Platform & Business Intelligence; Development & DevOps; Enterprise Collaboration; Enterprise Management, Mobility & Security; and a new track for this year: Solutions.

This year marked the first year for a hackathon at the event that kicked off after the opening keynote led by Conference Director Rod Trent and the welcome reception. Teams across all conference tracks combined to build an Amazon Echo skill over the free time and evenings afforded them outside of their class attendance.

This served as my last year as the Track Chair for the Data Platform & Business Intelligence track. The past five years have been amazing. As the number of days I spend in business of data grow in my rear view mirror I find myself counting successes by the number of people I’ve helped elevate their careers and all that comes from that as important – or more – than the functional successes I have in my roles as CEO, Database Administrator, Database Engineer, Team Lead, or what have you. I want to acknowledge the gratitude I have for the organizers of IT/Dev Connections I’ve had the pleasure to work with over these years as well as those individuals I’ll continue to work with at the parent company of IT/Dev Connections in my role as Featured Author at SQL Server Pro. Thank you Rod and to the rest of the team. I look forward to coming back in the role of a speaker in 2018.

Speaking of the 2018 IT/Dev Connections. There are some exciting developments for the 2018 event. The location has been announced as Dallas, Texas but the dates and registration have yet to be confirmed. Look for news on that when registration is prepared to open.