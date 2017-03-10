Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

If you’re considering upgrading to SQL Server 2016, and are wondering about its benefits and ROI, attend this webinar with SQL Server expert Robert Pearl. He will go down the list of reasons to migrate to SQL 2016, including top features, business advantages, supported upgrade paths, planning, and overview of the MS SDLC.

Robert will address new features such as AlwaysEncrypted, Row-level security and dynamic masking, which offer increased data protection.

In addition, with most environments now being virtualized, he will discuss best practices for optimizing SQL performance, whether you are moving to 2016 or still running SQL 2012 or 2014, on enterprise clouds built on hyperconverged infrastructure.

Attend this session to learn about:

SQL Server 2016

Data protection with SQL Server 2016

Succeeding with SQL Server and hyperconvergence

Speakers:

Robert Pearl is a 5-year SQL Server MVP and creator of the award-winning database and monitoring alert system, SQLCentric. He is the author of the book HealthySQL- A Comprehensive Guide to Healthy SQL Server Performance, and he is the founder of Pearl Knowledge Solutions.

Greg White has worked in the technology industry with hardware, software and services companies for over 15 years helping organizations with solutions for their IT needs. For the last several years he has focused on helping organizations find solutions for their data growth, management, search and protection problems for systems and applications that spanned from the data center to endpoints and to the cloud. He is currently focused on extending those experiences with storage, compute, applications and databases from Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, IBM, and more into value-focused solutions for enterprise applications and big data on the next generation of IT infrastructure that supports the enterprise cloud.

Mike McGhee is a Senior Technical Marketing Engineer at Nutanix. He has 18 years of experience in the IT industry and is currently focused on assisting customers and partners better understand the core functionality of the Nutanix platform. Mike has responsibilities around stretched clustering solutions as well as the Microsoft ecosystem of products including Hyper-V. Prior to Nutanix, Mike worked for EMC as a Systems Engineer with a focus on storage technologies and their intersection with hybrid clouds. Mike has several certifications including MCP, MCDBA, and NPP.