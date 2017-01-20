Date: Thursday, March 23, 2017

Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

The in-memory features that accompany modern versions of SQL Server, such as In-Memory OLTP and columnstore indexes, are some of the most ground-breaking and exciting enhancements to SQL Server in recent memory. However, have you explored these features and found that the performance boosts are not quite as great as advertised? The dependencies on a blazing fast infrastructure underneath SQL Server have never been higher. While these features are lightning fast when used appropriately, the speed of the infrastructure underneath, mostly CPU, memory, and storage, can hold back the performance of these features. Join David Klee, Heraflux Technologies, and Argenis Fernandez, Pure Storage, to learn how to leverage these features to boost your database performance, detect and diagnose any infrastructure performance issues that might exist, and learn about possible long-term improvements to your infrastructure that can safeguard your performance for years!

Speakers:

David Klee is the Founder and Chief Architect for Heraflux Technologies, a Microsoft Data Platform MVP, and a VMware vExpert.

Email: dklee@heraflux.com

Argenis Fernandez is a SQL Server Solutions Architect for Pure Storage, Microsoft Data Platform MVP, Microsoft Certified Master and VMware vExpert.

Email: argenis@purestorage.com