Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

The database is a critical component for almost all businesses and successfully managing today’s database platforms is more difficult that it has ever been in the past. If you’re looking to better understand some of the top SQL Server database management challenges, join this web seminar. Industry expert and IT Pro contributing editor Mike Otey will drill down into the challenges and talk about how you can tackle them. The topics that he will cover include:

App availability and performance

Data security

Coping with massive data growth

Managing local and hybrid cloud databases

And more

Experts from Pure Storage and Catalogic Software will follow Otey’s presentation, focusing on one of the biggest data management challenges: database sprawl. SQL Server database sprawl comes with significant cost and complexity. The complexity is the result of proliferation of database copies created for a range of uses including disaster recovery, provisioning of development and testing infrastructure, quality assurance (QA), DevOps in private or hybrid clouds to name a few. Attendees will learn how Catalogic Software’s® ECX™ Copy Data Management platform deployed in conjunction with the Pure Storage® FlashArray™ allows organizations to manage, orchestrate and analyze SQL Server database sprawl. The solution provides full lifecycle management of your Copy Data through automated workflows that allow you to streamline the creation, management and use of SQL Server database copies.

Speakers:

Michael Otey, senior contributing editor for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro, is president of TECA, a software-development and consulting company in Portland, Oregon. Michael has covered the topic of virtualization extensively for Windows IT Pro, having written several features articles showing how to take advantage of virtualization in the enterprise as well as reviewing all of the major virtualization products. He also previously served as technical director for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro.

Argenis Fernandez is a SQL Server Solutions Architect for Pure Storage, Microsoft Data Platform MVP, Microsoft Certified Master and VMware vExpert.