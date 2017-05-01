Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

On its face, giving your users access to self-service BI tools appears to be a win-win scenario. Users can access and analyze information on their own while your backlog of reports to create or update is reduced or even eliminated. On the other hand, the transition to self-service BI can re-introduce the very problems that traditional centralized BI managed by IT was intended to solve -- multiple versions of the truth, inconsistent data quality, untrusted data, and the proliferation of data silos and spreadmarts. In short, data chaos.

Attend this web seminar with BI expert Stacia Varga to learn how you can overcome or even avoid these problems. By implementing a governed self-service BI solution, you can help users help themselves without sacrificing flexibility, manageability, or data security. In this session, Varga and Peter Sprague, VP of Product Marketing from Pyramid Analytics, will talk about:

Guidelines for implementing a governed BI environment

Strategies for balancing self-service agility with organizational governance

Criteria for choosing a self-service platform that supports governance best practices

Speakers:

Stacia Varga is a six-time MVP, consultant, trainer, and author, and has worked with business intelligence technologies since 1999. She founded her company Data Inspirations in 2006. She has authored or co-authored 12 books on different aspects SQL Server BI and has written articles for SQL Server Magazine and TechNet Magazine. She is also a frequent speaker at PASS and SQL Server Connections conferences.

Peter Sprague is VP of Product Marketing for Pyramid Analytics, where he is responsible for global product marketing. He brings more than 15 years of deep technical experience in business intelligence development, architecture and deployment, and has delivered dozens of successful BI solutions for major enterprises, including well-known names in the finance, telecommunications, packaged goods and healthcare fields.