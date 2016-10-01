As Microsoft continues its roadmap of ending support for older versions of SQL Server, organizations will be faced with significant challenges to stay current while taking advantage of the new functionality in their database platform.

Architected with Cisco’s UCS Mini and Nimble’s array, the SmartStack solution allows organizations to quickly scale their infrastructure to keep up with the ever changing requirements of the database environment. SmartStack combines industry leading components to deliver best-of-class solutions for companies of all sizes.



