Earlier this month Microsoft released version 16.5.2 of SQL Server Management Studio. Customers identified issues with the release causing Microsoft to pull the download. The replacement is now available using this link.

For those of you who already downloaded the previous version (16.5.2) Microsoft has assumed me there is no need for an uninstall. Clients had identified issues around how sparse columns were impacted by performance improvements around OE table nodes. This has been resolved in the new release available: 16.5.3.

As with all releases of SQL Server 2016 Management Studio (SSMS) this version works with all supported versions of SQL Server (SQL Server 2008 - SQL Server 2016), and provides support for not only on-prem instances of Microsoft SQL Server but functionality for working with the latest cloud features in Azure SQL Database, and Azure SQL Data Warehouse. This release of SSMS supports the following platforms when used with the latest available service pack:

Windows 10

Windows 8

Windows 8.1

Windows 7 (SP1)

Windows Server 2012 (64-bit)

Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit)

Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit)

For a list of fixes and feature additions implemented in the 16.5.2 version release that are also a part of the replacement 16.5.3 release please consult the original article announcing the 16.5.2 release at SQL Server Pro here.