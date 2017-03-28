SQL Server 2016 Service Pack 1 CU2

The latest cumulative update for Microsoft SQL Server 2016 was made public on March 20, 2017. CU2 for SQL Server 2016 SP1 is available for download from Download Center. The associated cumulative KB article for SP1 CU2, KB4013106, has also been published. Microsoft is instructing customers to obtain hotfix packages through the new self-service feature by clicking on the Hotfix Download link found at the top of the KB article.

SP1 CU2 address over 115 issues spanning subjects ranging from data corruption to security, and functionality in the following categories:

Analysis Services

High Availability

In-Memory OLTP

Integration Services

Management Tools

Master Data Services (MDS)

Reporting Services

Setup & Install

SQL Performance

SQL Security

SQL Services

KB4013106 provides insight into each of the hotfix, update, and error resolution items in more detail than what can be provided here.

SQL Server 2016 RTM CU5

The latest cumulative update for SQL Server 2016 RTM, the initial release of SQL Server 2016 which stands for "Release to Manufacturing") has also been released. Cumulative Update 5 (CU5) details can be found in its published KB article, KB4013105. RTM CU5 includes 47 hotfixes, updates, and security fixes.

Both SQL Server 2016 SP1 CU2 and RTM CU5 are available through the new Update Center portal for Microsoft SQL Server.

Update Center for Microsoft SQL Server

Registration is no longer required to download Cumulative updates. The following link (https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ff803383.aspx) will take you to the centralized Update Center for Microsoft SQL Server covering all releases (supported and unsupported) and their associated service packs (SP) and latest cumulative updates (CU) from SQL Server 2016 back through SQL Sever 2000 (as of the date of publication of this article.)

Cumulative updates (CU) are now available at the Microsoft Download Center but only the most recent CU that is released for a particular version's service pack of Microsoft SQL Server is to be made available through the Download Center. This is because each new CU contains all the fixes that were included with the previous CU for the installed version/Service Pack of SQL Server. You'll see availability of the latest CU for Service Pack 1 of SQL Server 2016 (CU2) as well as for the RTM release of SQL Server 2016 (CU5) on the Update Center portal.

Additional facts direct from Microsoft about it's current release structure for updates:

Microsoft recommends ongoing, proactive installation of CUs as they become available and recommends you upgrade your SQL Server installation to the latest SQL Server 2016 service pack.

SQL Server CUs are certified to the same levels as Service Packs, and should be installed at the same level of confidence.

Historical data shows that a significant number of support cases involve an issue that has already been addressed in a released CU.

CUs may contain added value over and above hotfixes. This includes supportability, manageability, and reliability updates.

Just as for SQL Server service packs, Microsoft recommends that you test CUs before you deploy them to production environments.

SQL Server Pro will continue to provide you with updates on when the latest service packs and cumulative updates are released for Microsoft SQL Server.