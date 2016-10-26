Who doesn't like getting something free? At SQL PASS Summit 2016, Microsoft announced free month-long trials of SQL Data Warehouse between now and December 31, 2016.

"You can bring your data in and try out the capabilities of SQL Data Warehouse and complete POCs. This is a limited time offer," wrote Joseph Sirosh, vice president of the Data Group at Microsoft, in a blog post on the announcement. "For PASS attendees (please watch my keynote) we have a special referral code that you can use while requesting the free trial. The SQL Data Warehouse team at PASS can also help you set up your free trial while you are there, you can find them at the Microsoft booth."

You can register for the free trial here.