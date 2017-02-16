The 2017 IT/Dev Connections conference is coming to San Francisco, CA after many years in Las Vegas, NV. This year's conference takes place October 23-26, 2017 at the Hilton Union Square in the heart of the San Francisco Financial District. As in years past there will be tracks covering:

Cloud and Data Center

Data Platform and Business Intelligence

Development Platform Tools and DevOps

Enterprise Collaboration

Enterprise Management, Mobility, and Security

Community

Professional

Solutions

Of most interest to the readers of SQL Server Pro will be the Data Platform and Business Intelligence track though we are seeing Microsoft Data Platform speakers submitting in other tracks as the lines between technologies and technical responsibilities of attendees blurring significantly as the cadence of innovation ramps up in all aspects of data from Cloud adoption to the open-sourcing of Microsoft technologies with Docker and Linux becoming viable options for SQL Server deployment.

We expect to have 40 general sessions with additional 3-5 workshops for the Data Platform and Business Intelligence track and are looking for proven speakers to submit abstracts on any of the following subjects:

Database Administration High Availability Accidental DBA Topics Productivity Performance Tuning

SQL Server 2016 New Features

Business Intelligence and Analytics SSIS SSAS Power BI Tableau

Database Development

SQL Server Open Source Linux Docker Open Source

Introductory Data Science Topics

R-Language and SQL Server R Integration

Powershell Administration for SQL Server

Azure Database

Azure Data Warehouse

SQL Server Deployment and DevOps

We had originally planned for the close of the call for speakers to be the end of the day this Friday but after hearing from so many speakers across all tracks that they needed more time it's been decided to leave submissions open through the upcoming weekend and the new (and final) deadline will be close of business on Monday, February 20, 2017. We truly appreciate all of you who have submitted proposals to date.

If you've been holding off on submitting sessions to this year's IT\Dev Connections conference you now have an extra weekend to do so.

You can submit your abstracts by visiting the following link to the 2017 IT\Dev Connections Speakers Page. Requirements and eligibility can be found here.